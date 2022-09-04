Russia has deported more than 7 thousand children from Ukraine since February 24, - Ombudsman Lubinets

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has deported more than 7 thousand children from Ukraine. So far, only 51 of them have been returned.

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated this in an interview with "Voice of America".

"We have the opportunity to receive information, including about children who were illegally deported to the territory of the Russian Federation. A separate online platform "Children of War" was created. According to our data, more than 7 thousand Ukrainian children were illegally deported to the territory of the Russian Federation." - he said.

According to the ombudsman, Russia is doing everything to prevent Ukrainian children from returning to their homeland and has even simplified its legislation on adoption.

"This is also a violation of international law and a vivid example of the fact that the Russian Federation is committing the genocide of the Ukrainian nation. Because the forced relocation of a group of one nationality is a direct definition of genocide," Lubinets emphasized.

According to him, the Ukrainian government works with such cases and has developed a mechanism for the return of these children.

"So far, we have managed to return 51 children. This is a small number compared to the thousands who were taken out, but we are practically carrying out special operations to save them. Volunteers help us a lot," the commissioner said.

Also remind, that on May 30, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by orphans from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called this decree an attempt by the Kremlin to legalize the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

On June 19, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the UN regarding the inadmissibility of the abduction and forced removal of Ukrainian children to Russia, other countries or the occupied territories and their transfer to the families of Russian citizens.