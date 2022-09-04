I sincerely hope that Johnson’s legacy of fighting Russian barbarism will be preserved in British politics, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes to establish close relations with the new British Prime Minister while expecting that the "legacy of Boris Johnson" will be preserved.

This is stated in Zelensky's article for the Daily Mail, Censor.NET informs.

"I sincerely wish that Boris's legacy will be preserved. Thousands of caring British people have opened their hearts and homes to allow more than a hundred thousand Ukrainian women and children to find refuge in Great Britain," the article reads.

"It helped many of our soldiers to continue fighting without worrying about their families," he adds.

According to Zelenskyi, the number of Ukrainian flags "flying high and proud" throughout Great Britain shows solidarity.

"Everyone in Great Britain should know that every day of the struggle for existence, the Ukrainian people are immeasurably grateful to everyone in your country," he wrote.

Zelensky highly appreciated Boris Johnson's role in helping Ukraine.

"During every meeting and conversation between us, Boris had one very good question: What else? What else do you need? This has become our slogan, which guarantees effective progress. Believe me, few politicians are ready for this," Zelensky wrote.

"I know it has not been an easy road for Boris Johnson, as he has had to deal with many internal problems. The priority of supporting Ukraine required great courage and determination. Since then, political support from the British government has been unwavering: financial aid, humanitarian aid, and more sophisticated weapons," the President wrote.

Zelensky noted that "we even began to address him, warmly and with humor, as to Boris Johnsoniuk" ... Ukraine celebrated the 31st anniversary of its independence last month. Boris Johnson was with us again, who was welcomed by ordinary Ukrainians," he said.