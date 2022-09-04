UN puts more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia, forcing us to yield to aggressor country, - Ombudsman Lubinets

Russia not only violates the rights of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories, but also hinders the activities of international organizations, in particular the Red Cross and the UN.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said this in an interview with "Voice of America", Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian Federation does not allow the International Committee of the Red Cross (to prisoners of war. - Ed.). They record it, but they cannot do anything. There is no reaction. The situation is the same with the United Nations," he noted.

"We have the most questions about her activities. Currently, we see that she practically equates the victim and the attacker. A clear example is Ukrainian grain. Instead of forcing Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports and ensure the safe passage of ships, the UN began negotiations and forced to sign an agreement . That is, it seems to me that they put more pressure on us than on the aggressor. And I often talk about this publicly in conversations with representatives of the institution," he said.

Lubinets noted that the information about the creation of an additional UN mission to help Ukrainians causes him to smile skeptically, since this mechanism does not apply to Russia.

"We already have four missions. The permanent mission of the UN in Ukraine, the monitoring mission to collect evidence of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, was created based on the decision of the General Assembly in April. The third is the investigation of the events in Olenivka. The fourth is about the situation at the ZNPP.

How much more needs to be created to understand that this mechanism does not work in the Russian Federation? The UN is simply not allowed into the temporarily occupied territory," the head of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.