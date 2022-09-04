AFU have strength and means to prevent Russia from increasing number of troops in south, - OС "South"

The AFU have all the necessary means and forces so that the Russian Federation does not have the opportunity to increase the number of Russian troops in the southern direction.

Natalia Gumeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine "South", reported this on the air of the telethon, answering questions about the balance of forces and the intention of the Russian Federation to increase the number of its troops in the south of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to work according to the same formula as we are working now: as soon as they try to increase them there (in the south - ed.), we will use all means and forces to reduce them. I believe in our victory, in our strength and I believe that we will be able to do it," the spokeswoman assured.

