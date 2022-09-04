Almost 600 people were returned from Russian captivity, - head of National Information, Bureau Smirnov

Oleksandr Smirnov, head of the National Information Bureau, reported that Ukraine returned 53 children from the territory of the aggressor country.

He said this on the air of the "Espresso" TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

"To date, almost 600 people have been returned from captivity - that's about 100 civilians and the rest military," Smirnov noted.

The official indicated that the exact number of Ukrainians deported from the occupied territories is unknown.

"On the one hand, the numbers are very terrible, on the other hand, there are no exact numbers because we do not have access to the territory of the aggressor, respectively, there are numbers reported by the aggressor himself -this is more than 3 million people forcibly deported to their territory, including about 600,000 children," said the head of the National Information Bureau.

According to him, the return of people to the territory of Ukraine is very difficult.

"We also collect data and verify people - more than 30,000 adults and almost 7,300 children.

People choose themselves from the territory of the aggressor state or some people contact the Ministry of Reintegration and this is an individual return of children. Currently, 53 children have been returned," Smirnov added.