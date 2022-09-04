Moldovan border guards found a shipment of clothes and items with Z and V symbols that were intended to be brought into the country

In Moldova, at the Leuseni checkpoint on the border with Romania, customs officers found in a van that was traveling from Russia to Moldova, equipment and flags with the symbols Z and V, banned in Moldova.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the country's customs service on September 3, repots "European Truth" referring to Newsmaker.

The car was driven by a citizen of Moldova. During the inspection of the minibus Mercedes Benz Sprinter, the customs officers found items of clothing with prohibited symbols.

In particular, the matter concerned a batch of camouflage suits and caps, as well as flags with the symbols Z, V, tanks with these letters and the inscription "Strength in Truth" on the bottom.

Customs officers seized the shipment and are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

In April, the Moldovan Parliament banned the use of symbols of Russian military aggression, in particular the Georgian ribbon, Z and V symbols.

