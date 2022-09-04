Schmygal suggested Scholz to send a special EU and UN mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP

At a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmygal proposed sending a special EU and UN mission to the ZNPP.

According to Shmygal, during the meeting they discussed the strengthening of defense capabilities and further extensive support for Ukraine, states "European Truth", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Europe's energy security is on the agenda. I proposed to send a special mission of the EU and the UN to ZNPP. I made sure that Germany is a reliable and consistent partner of Ukraine", - said Head of the Government of Ukraine.

He also thanked Scholz for the initiative to organize a renewal conference in Berlin in October.

"We are working on practical steps that will help start reconstruction as quickly as possible. With German support, we are seeking to strengthen cooperation with international financial institutions," the Prime Minister added.