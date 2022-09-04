As a result of a munition detonation in Chernihiv, 15 people were injured, of whom 4 are in hospital, half of them children - OVA

Two children and two adults injured by a munition detonation in Chernihiv on Saturday remain in hospitals, with the total number of people seeking medical help reaching 15.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

"As for the injured, I can say that today, as of 16:19, 15 people applied for medical help, eight of them are children, seven are adults. Two children are in hospital, two adults are also in hospitals," said Chaus.

According to him, the incident occurred at a children's event, where the presence of soldiers and the presence of weapons were not planned. The State Bureau of Investigation is questioning witnesses, those involved and examining various media.

Read more: Ammunition explosion in Chernihiv: Zelensky appealed to local authorities across all country

"There was an appeal from a public organization to hold a peaceful children's event with children's play activities. There was no message that there would be some kind of exhibition of military weapons and the military would be there. Naturally, if it had been reported that the military were there, we would have intervened and the military would not have participated in such events. Today, all parties of this process are in contact with the DBI and, accordingly, the DBI receives all the necessary information," said the Head of the regional administration.

"We have to answer two main questions. Question one: how did the military show up at a peaceful event for children. And the second, in principle derived from the first: why the military had military weapons. Investigators are working on that now. I can't comment on the investigation now, I will only say that all these questions are under my personal control, as well as under the control of the country's top leadership," Chaus emphasized.

See more: Ammunition detonated at exhibition in Chernihiv, children were injured, - mass media. PHOTOS

Earlier it was reported that several children in Chernihiv were injured as a result of a hand-held triggered anti-tank grenade launcher, which for unknown reasons was on display at an interactive event for children, which was held on Saturday in the historic center of the city. According to Chaus, one of the victims, a two-year-old boy, is in hospital in serious condition.

Kirill Timoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said after speaking with Chaus that those responsible for the RPG detonation at the exhibition in Chernihiv will be found and punished according to the legislation in force.

See more: Shelling of residential building in Chernihiv: tank gunner Kulikov will appear in Ukrainian court. PHOTOS