In Mariupol schools, Russian occupants forbid children to talk about the war and share memories of their experiences - Andryushchenko

Schools in occupied Mariupol have been turned into branches of a Gulag - children are forbidden to talk about the war or share memories of their experiences.

It was reported in telegram-channel, Petro Andryushchenko, Advisor to Mariupol Mayor wrote, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Schools in Mariupol under occupation have been turned into branches of a Gulag. Children are forbidden to talk about the war. It is forbidden to share memories of their experiences. New rules and requirements are posted on the walls everywhere. What is forbidden. Parents are forbidden to enter schools. Children enter through a search with a metal detector. Everything is controlled by the soldiers of the so-called "dnr". They search everyone and everywhere, regardless of gender or age. It is not uncommon for children under the age of 15 to have their metal rubles taken away, citing that metal is not allowed. Without a return. Every lesson begins and ends with a short story about how good things have become with Russia. It's not Orwell. This is something else. More violent and terrifying," Andryushchenko said.

Read more: Occupiers pour concrete over bodies of those who died in Drama Theater in Mariupol, and "hide" smell with chlorine, - Strategic Committee of AFU