Law enforcers detained two people involved in Chernihiv tragedy - Zelensky
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in evening's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Today I received a report that two people directly involved in the tragic incident in Chernihiv have been detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offense," Zelensky said.
The President detailed that one of the detainees had given orders to take the military weapons to a public city event, and the other had allowed a child to take the weapons in his hands. Criminal proceedings were opened by the GBI.
"Once again, I warn all authorities and law enforcement on the ground - make sure there are no live weapons or other dangerous things at public events. People's lives are everyone's shared responsibility to ensure safety," he said.