Russia may cease to exist in its current form, - US Army General Hodges

US military goals should include the "de-imperialization" of Russia. States must be prepared for it to cease to exist in its current form.

US Army General, Ben Hodges shares this opinion. He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"I think that the US military goals in this conflict should include the 'de-imperialization' of Russia. It seems to me that we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Russian Federation in its current form. We must be ready for this. We were not ready for the end of the USSR," - wrote the former commander of the US forces in Europe.

In this way, he commented on the words of the former US ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker, that the "imperialist wars" of the Russian Federation against its neighbors began not in Ukraine, but in Georgia, and "we cannot forget that Russia is still in Georgia."

