Ukrainian counteroffensive is noticeably developing in south and east, - ISW

The AFU have secured the territory beyond the Siversky Donets River in the Donetsk region and are advancing in several directions in the western part of the Kherson region.

This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ukrainian counteroffensive is noticeably developing in the south and east," his report says.

According to ISW experts, the speed of the counterattack is likely to change dramatically from day to day. After all, the Armed Forces will try to deprive the Russians of necessary supplies, disrupt the command and control of the occupiers, and weaken the enemy's morale.

"The Russians will counterattack from time to time and recapture some of the lost positions and, of course, will probably carry out fierce artillery and air attacks on liberated settlements and advancing Ukrainian troops," the Institute for the Study of War emphasized.

Analysts added that Ukrainian forces have made significant progress to begin eliciting more realistic commentary from Russian bloggers, who until today have largely heeded the Kremlin's upbeat rhetoric.

Key conclusions of the institute's analysts:

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukrainian troops liberated two settlements in the south of Ukraine and one settlement in the Donetsk region. ISW independently confirmed the liberation of a settlement in the Donetsk region and one in the Kherson region.

The video with geolocation shows how Russian troops are firing from MLRS from positions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Ukrainian forces continued to strike Russian landlines of communication, ammunition depots, and key positions to wear down and contain Russian forces.

Ukraine's release of Visokopill sparked critical discussions among some Russian bloggers, while the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Ukrainian forces were continuing "unsuccessful attempts" to advance.

It is reported that the personnel of the 127th Regiment of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") of the 1st Army Corps refused to fight due to a lack of supplies.

Ukrainian troops regained the territory on the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets river in the Donetsk region.

Russian forces launched limited ground attacks northeast of Bakhmut and west of Donetsk.

It is reported that Russian troops are moving military assets to areas located along the main land routes in the rear areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

