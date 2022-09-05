AFU repulsed enemy offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. The defenders of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy’s offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive, searching for weak points in our defense, trying to improve the tactical position in certain directions.

There is still a threat of massive air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. In the waters of the Black Sea, carriers of the SLCM "Kalibr" are in readiness for the use of missile weapons.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 25 missiles and more than 22 air strikes against military and civilian targets in Ukraine. In particular, civil infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Dmytrivka, Kostiantynivka, Zelenopillia, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok, and Bezimenne.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains unchanged. The threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the civilian and military infrastructure of more than 10 settlements. Hasychivka, Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of the Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Yastrubyne and Smolyne of the Sumy region were most affected by fire;

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy inflicted damage in the areas of Dementiivka, Nove, Odnorobivka, Borshchova, Sosnivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Slobozhanske, Momotove, Petrivka, Bayrak, Husarivka, Chepil and Mospanove settlements. The UAV was used to adjust the artillery fire;

in the Sloviansk direction, the settlements of Krasnopillia, Dibrivne, Virnopillia, and Bohorodychne were shelled by the occupiers. The enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Dmytrivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired in the areas of Piskunivka, Donetsk, Kryva Luka, Siversk and Spirne;

in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zaytseve, Kodema, Mayorsk, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Mykolaivka. In addition, he launched an airstrike near Kostyantynivka, Zelenopillia, Zaytsevo, Kodema, and Soledar;

in the Avdiivka direction, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Vodiane were shelled by mortars and barrel artillery;

in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but at the same time shelled the areas of Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kermenchyk, and Vremivka settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the regions of Novopil and Novosilka;

in the South Buh region, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, shelling the areas of Myrne, Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Partyzanske, Olhine, Kyselivka, Kobzartsi, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Novovoskresenske, Myronivka, Liubimivka, Petrivka. The areas of Bereznehuvate, Bezymenny, Velyke Artakovo, Sukhoy Stavok, and Bila Krynytsia were hit by enemy airstrikes. To adjust the fire, the occupiers used UAVs.

After intensive shelling by the Defense Forces of areas where the enemy is concentrated in the Kherson region, the Russian invaders imposed a ban on the movement of local residents. In particular, people are prohibited from crossing the Dnipro River both by bridges and by watercraft. In case of violation of the ban, the occupiers threaten to open fire on the damage.

Forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, the Russian invaders found a "new source" of replenishment of losses in manpower. So, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army began to arrive at the city's local hospitals and forcefully "discharge" patients. Men of military age with various diseases or injuries, including those wounded during hostilities who are undergoing treatment, fall under such an extract.

Once again, servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps note the discrimination of their status in comparison with the Russian military. The personnel of the units of the said army corps do not receive certain declared allowances, unlike the Russian military in other military units. In addition, there is no quality medical care. All this significantly affects the deterioration of the moral and psychological state of the personnel.

The defense forces continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain the defined boundaries and prevent the enemy from advancing on the territory of Ukraine.

Units of our troops successfully repelled the enemy offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Kodema, and Soledar in the Bakhmut direction, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Nevelske in the Avdiiv direction.

The Air Force Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to repulse missile and air strikes and air attacks of the enemy, effectively covering critical objects of Ukraine.

During the day, to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes aimed at hitting personnel, combat, and special equipment, as well as military facilities.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the control system, logistical support, destruction of air defense means, fire means, and the enemy manpower.

Over the past 24 hours, missile strikes and fire damage have been carried out at control points of various levels, warehouses with strategic level ammunition, areas of concentration of military equipment and personnel, areas of concentration and firing positions of artillery units, as well as other important targets.

As a result of effective fire damage in areas of enemy concentration near the settlements of Semenivka and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers suffered losses. One of the field warehouses with ammunition, enemy manpower, and military equipment was destroyed. Losses are being verified.