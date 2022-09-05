During day, 3 civilians were killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 4, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 4, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Kurakhovo and 1 in Soledar. 3 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.