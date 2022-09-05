Great Britain will expand training program for Ukrainian military

Great Britain will significantly expand the training program of the Ukrainian military - we are talking about the training of tens of thousands of soldiers.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, Sky News writes about it.

The duration of the combat course has been extended from 3 to 5 weeks, and most of the training will continue to take place in the UK, away from the threat of Russian missile strikes.

It is noted that about 4,700 Ukrainian soldiers were trained at military bases in Great Britain. Commanders intend to continue support until Ukraine needs more troops to fight the Russian invasion.

Military instructors from eight other countries, including New Zealand, Sweden, and the Netherlands, have teamed up with their British counterparts for an extended training mission.

"The training course has developed rapidly and we are now extending it to five weeks to ensure the best possible training for Ukrainian soldiers who will soon be ready for active combat," said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The main course offered by Britain is based on basic infantry training. It includes weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, camouflage, and patrol tactics. The additional two weeks will allow for more advanced training such as trench and urban warfare, vehicle operations, and battlefield training in simulated combat conditions.

Read more: Ukrainian counteroffensive is noticeably developing in south and east, - ISW