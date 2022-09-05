Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 49,800 people, 236 planes, 206 helicopters, 2,068 tanks and 4,459 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 5, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 49,800.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 05/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 49,800 (+300) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2068 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4,459 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 1,157 (+10) units,

MLRS - 294 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 156 (+3) units,

aircraft - 236 (+1) units,

helicopters - 206 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 867 (+3),

cruise missiles - 205 (+2),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,286 (+10) units,

special equipment - 107 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

