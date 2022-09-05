Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 enemy UAVs in Kherson region and shot down X-59 missile over Mykolaiv region

Air defense forces destroyed 2 Russian UAVs and a guided air missile yesterday, September 4.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On September 4, around 11:00 p.m., in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, the forces and means of air defense detected and destroyed two UAVs of operational-tactical level "Orlan-10", - says the report.

Also, an X-59 air-to-surface guided missile launched by a Russian fighter jet was shot down in the sky over the Mykolayiv region.