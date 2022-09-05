Russian troops remain on territory of ZNPP with weapons and ammunition, - "Energoatom"

In the engine rooms of the 1st and 2nd blocks, there are trucks with weapons and ammunition of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

"The IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP continues its work. The military personnel of the Russian Federation remain at the ZNPP site, and trucks with weapons and ammunition are located in the engine rooms of the 1st and 2nd units," the message reads.

According to "Energoatom", currently only the 6th power unit remains in operation, which supplies electricity to the energy system of Ukraine and provides for Zaporizhzhia NPP's own needs. There are currently no comments on the operation of equipment and security systems.

