Part of representatives of IAEA inspection team left Zaporizhzhia NPP, - "Energoatom"

It is expected that the two IAEA experts will continue to work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis.

"Today, September 5, 2022, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the plant site.

It is expected that the two experts will continue to work at the ZNPP permanently," the message reads.

Also remind, that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Ukraine on August 31 in order to go to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been occupied since March 4. The visit is related to potential radiation threats due to the shelling of the station territory.

Energoatom warns that the attacks are carried out by the Russian Federation to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. The occupiers have been talking about reconnecting the ZNPP to the Russian power grid from the beginning. Currently, despite constant abuse and torture, Ukrainian specialists continue to work at the station.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

Even on the day of the arrival of the IAEA mission, the Russians resorted to provocations with massive shelling of Enerhodar.

