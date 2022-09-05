Ukraine controls approximately 45% of Donetsk region, - Head of RMA, Kyrylenko

About 45% of the Donetsk region remains under the control of Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The offensive actions of the enemy are not successful...The enemy's offensive attempts do not stop in the main key directions, this is the Bakhmut direction, the Avdiiv direction, where the enemy has been advancing for many weeks, postponing, as they say, the deadlines for reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. However, their actions are not successful," Kyrylenko said.

According to him, in the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities before the process of complete de-occupation of the region is approximately 45%. And this territory is constantly shelled by invaders, and unfortunately, this leads to an increase in the number of victims and victims among the civilian population.

See more: Russians damaged more than 20 houses of civilian residents in Donetsk region during day, - National Police. PHOTOS

"The enemy is not successful at the front because of its numerous offensive actions. But the shelling of the region, public infrastructure, as well as the population centers of large cities along the front line, as well as throughout the region, actually continues every day.

The results of shelling are, unfortunately, daily victims and wounded among the civilian population. And we record such facts, unfortunately, every day," said the head of the region.