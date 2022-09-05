Iranian UAVs in Russian Federation are not as scary as they are portrayed - Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine has extensive combat experience in shooting down drones, and the attack drones that Iran handed over to Russia will suffer the same fate as the rest of the UAVs used by the enemy.

This was stated by the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

He explained that Iranian drones can carry three times more weapons than Bayraktars. But at the same time, they remain ordinary targets for Ukrainian rocketry.

"This is a normal target that our anti-aircraft missile forces will shoot down. As they are doing now with the "Orlans", with the Russian "Forposts". The only thing that needs to be corrected is that this is a modern strike drone. But we do not know its quality production, because Iran did not assemble it quite honestly from contraband parts. After all, the country is under sanctions," Ihnat said.

Read more: Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones and can use them in war against Ukraine, - Associated Press

He added that controlling such a drone is not easy: a crew of at least two people must undergo flight practice, combat coordination, and learn how to strike ground targets.

"Let's hope that it is not too well made, and our anti-aircraft guns will shoot them down like the rest of the enemy's UAVs," Ihnat added.

Read more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 enemy UAVs in Kherson region and shot down X-59 missile over Mykolaiv region

Also remind, that earlier Censor.NET reported with reference to a source that Iran handed over "Shahed 129" combat drones to the Russian Federation.

CNN later reported that the Russians were learning to work with Iranian drones. This information was also confirmed by the deputy official representative of the State Department, Vedant Patel.

According to the media, Russia received hundreds of drones from Iran and is going to use them in the war against Ukraine.