Elizabeth Truss will become new Prime Minister of Great Britain

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, Elizabeth Truss, was officially announced as the winner of the election race.

On September 2, the voting of members of the Conservative Party for the candidacy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Liz Truss or the former Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak ended.

We will remind, in a pre-election video, Truss promised to ensure the defeat of Putin in Ukraine.

Truss also announced an increase in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine if she gets the post of prime minister.

