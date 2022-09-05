"Servants of people" passed through committee of Verkhovna Rada draft law that would disrupt competition for director of NABU, there will be more shame than during competition for head of SAPO, - Shabunin

People’s deputies of "Servants of the People" added a norm to the draft law, which eliminates the requirement for the political independence of the future director of NABU.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Communist Party of Ukraine Vitaliy Shabunin, Censor.NET informs.

"As we warned, the Servants have just passed draft law No. 7654 through the committee, which will disrupt the competition for the director of NABU, as well as simplify the procedure for his dismissal. The vote in the Council will take place, most likely, tomorrow. Zelensky's deputies directly in the committee stuffed a norm into the project, with which they kill the demand for the political independence of the future director of NABU.

The current law expressly prohibits candidates who have worked in the governing bodies of the party for the past 2 years and/or had contractual relations with it to apply. Now the deputies are canceling this restriction (it is enough to stop such activity right before submitting to the competition)," the message reads.

Shabunin said that he would later announce who exactly Bankov would "nominate" for the post of NABU director.

"There will be more shame than during the competition for the head of the SAP.O Let me remind you that a normal competition for the director of NABU was and remains one of the requirements for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

I will also remind you that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received 17.5 billion dollars from the West, which is about 60% of the entire Ukrainian budget. I have serious doubts that the West will continue to give money (in the necessary amounts) to the authorities that attack the independent NABU/SAP.

Because the goal of such attacks can be only one - the desire to protect one's people from punishment for corruption crimes. There are simply no other motives. For example, the chairman of this committee of the VRU (and he is also the main author of the draft law) - Andriy Klochko - is himself involved in the NABU case. The 70-year-old mother of this Servant of the People purchased real estate worth UAH 14.5 million and a Tesla car during his term as a deputy. Zelensky's team is already turning this contest into an even greater disgrace than it was when the head of the SAP was elected," the head of the Central Committee concluded.