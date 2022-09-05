Last line connecting plant to energy system of Ukraine, "Energoatom", was disconnected at ZNPP

Today, September 5, as a result of constant shelling by the occupiers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the last line connecting the ZNPP and ZTPP node to the energy system of Ukraine was disconnected.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in "Energoatom".

"For the past three days, the Russian occupying forces have continued intensive shelling of the area around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. As a result, the 750 kV power transmission lines (PTL) of the ZNPP – Dniprovska, the 330 kV ZTPP – Kakhovska and the 330 kV ZTPP – Melitopol power transmission lines were damaged and disconnected. Also damaged was JSC 750 /330 kV ZNPP. Other lines of the ZNPP/ZTPP node were damaged even earlier," the message says.

It is noted that today, September 5, 2022, as a result of a fire that occurred due to shelling, the 330 kV transmission line of ZTPP – Ferosplavna was disconnected.

"This is the last line that connected the ZNPP/ZTPP node with the energy system of Ukraine! As a result, power unit No. 6 was unloaded and disconnected from the network, which now supplies the ZNPP's own needs", - emphasized in "Energoatom".

See more: In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian army shelled 5 settlements. Dozens of houses were damaged, warehouse with tons of grain was destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS