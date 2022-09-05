Zelensky and Macron spoke for over hour and half: about situation at front, IAEA and Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron held negotiations that lasted more than 1.5 hours.

Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"I held substantive talks with President Emmanuel Macron for more than an hour and a half. I informed my French colleague about the situation at the front and the course of countering Russian aggression. We coordinated further defense support from France. We exchanged assessments of the results of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP," he said.

Read more: Last line connecting plant to energy system of Ukraine, "Energoatom", was disconnected at ZNPP