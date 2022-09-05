EU called on Ukraine to ratify Rome Statute as soon as possible

The European Union called on Ukraine to fulfill its obligations regarding the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as soon as possible.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in a joint press release based on the results of the 8th meeting of the Association Council between the EU and Ukraine.

"Ukraine believes that its proposal to establish a special international criminal tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine should be further studied. The EU reminded Ukraine of its obligations under the Association Agreement to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and called on Ukraine to urgently fulfill this obligation", - says the press release

The Council of the Association strongly condemned Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

"The EU highly appreciated the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people and their leadership in their struggle to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of Ukraine and emphasized its unwavering desire to help Ukraine realize its inalienable right to self-defense against Russian aggression and build a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future. He highly praised the civil society of Ukraine for its constant key role in building Ukraine's resilience against Russian aggression," the document emphasizes.

The Association Council also stressed that those guilty of human rights violations, atrocities and war crimes committed in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine and their accomplices should be brought to justice. The EU declared its support for the intensive work of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in this regard, and guaranteed financial support and support in building the institutional capacity of these efforts.