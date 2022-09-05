Halushchenko on situation at ZNPP: "World is on edge of nuclear disaster"

The world is once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster, and the only way to ensure nuclear safety is to de-occupy the ZNPP and create a demilitarized zone around it.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, commenting on the deactivation of the ZNPP, Censor.NET reports.

"The main part of the IAEA mission has just left the ZNPP – and the station is de-energised again.

The last line that connected it to the energy system of Ukraine - the 330 kV transmission line ZTPP - Ferroalloy - was disconnected due to a fire that occurred as a result of shelling.

Any repairs to the lines are now impossible - fighting is taking place around the station.

The de-occupation of the ZNPP and the creation of a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to ensure nuclear safety," he said.