AFU repelled attempts of Russian offensive near 9 settlements, and in Kramatorsk direction, they knocked out enemy from positions previously occupied, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 5.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "One hundred and ninety-fourth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson region, part of the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaiv region.

Read more: Zelensky and Macron spoke for over hour and half: about situation at front, IAEA and Zaporizhzhia NPP

There is still a threat of massive air and missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the carriers of the enemy's Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles are still in readiness for use.

During the current day, the enemy carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems and more than 25 airstrikes aimed at hitting military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on the Zalyman areas of the Kharkiv region; Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne, Zaytseve, Kodema, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region and Dorozhnianka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: In Russia, level of support for war against Ukraine is falling, - Danilov

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk direction, border areas of settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions were shelled.

In other directions, the enemy, using available means of fire damage, continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure, namely:

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Udy, Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Borshchova, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Momotove, Bayrak, Slobozhanske, Husarivka, Mospanove, and Chepil;

Read more: Last line connecting plant to energy system of Ukraine, "Energoatom", was disconnected at ZNPP

in the Sloviansk direction - Krasnopillia, Virnopillia, Dibrivne, and Bohorodychne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Donetske, Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - Mykolaivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kodema, Zaitseve, and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction – Oleksandrivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction – Vilne Pole, Vremivka, Novomykhailivka and Kermenchyk;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction – Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, Huliaipole, Chervone, Kamianske.

Read more: Bridges in Kherson Region are impassable, three enemy pontoon crossings were destroyed, - OС "South"

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating on the defense of previously occupied lines and positions, continued shelling in the areas of Kvitneve, Shevchenkove, Liubomirivka, Novohryhorivka, Posad Pokrovske, Ukrainka, Prybuzke, Lymany, Lupareve, Myrne, Oleksandrivka and Tavriiske settlements.

According to available information, the command of the military units of the 1st army corps of the Russian occupying forces is taking measures to forcibly transfer the personnel of conscript service to a contract, which makes it impossible for them to be released from military service within three years. In addition, one-time payments for signing such contracts do not apply to this category, which significantly reduces the morale and psychological state of personnel.

The enemy continues to commit illegal actions in the Kherson region. Thus, the Russian occupiers turned off the Kakhovka HPP, which caused the blackout of part of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Watch more: Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy attack aircraft SU-25, 4 tanks and warehouse with ammunition, - Navy of AFU. VIDEO

The defense forces continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain the defined boundaries and prevent the invaders from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Our defenders successfully repelled enemy offensive attempts in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Lozove, Spartak, Soledar, Zaitseve and Semihiria, and in the Kramatorsk direction they had tactical success and knocked the enemy out of the positions he had previously occupied.

The Air Force Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repels enemy missile and air strikes, effectively covers critical objects on the territory of Ukraine.

During the current day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 15 strikes aimed at destroying the manpower, combat and special equipment, as well as other military objects of the enemy.

Watch more: Ukrainian tank shoots up positions of Russian invaders under fire of enemy mortars. VIDEO

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces continue fire support for the actions of ground groups of troops.

According to updated data, enemy losses have been confirmed. As a result of a successful fire attack in the area of ​​Kupyansk settlement of Kharkiv region, the occupiers lost more than 100 servicemen killed and wounded, two combat vehicles were destroyed. In the city of Kherson, more than 30 servicemen and 3 enemy tanks were hit; and an anti-aircraft missile complex and six enemy trucks were destroyed in the area of ​​the Antoniv bridge and crossing.

The successful actions of the Defense Forces led to the disabling of crossings in the Kherson area and once again nullified the aggressor's attempts to resume the transfer of troops across the Dnipro River.