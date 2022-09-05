Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih

Explosions were heard in Kriviy Rih district around 7 p.m.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confrmed shelling of the Kryvyi Rih district by the occupants.

"In the evening, at about 7 p.m., the enemy launched two missile strikes on the Kryvyi Rih area. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.

Watch more: Consequences of shelling in Kryvyi Rih: Kindergarten worker and 20-year-old athlete were killed. PHOTOS

No casualties or damage were reported. The Head of the Regional Council also did not specify what settlements were hit.