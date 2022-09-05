Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih
9 53110
Explosions were heard in Kriviy Rih district around 7 p.m.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confrmed shelling of the Kryvyi Rih district by the occupants.
"In the evening, at about 7 p.m., the enemy launched two missile strikes on the Kryvyi Rih area. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.
No casualties or damage were reported. The Head of the Regional Council also did not specify what settlements were hit.