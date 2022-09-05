Air Force destroyed three enemy drones during Sept. 5
1 1302
Air Force destroyed three enemy drones during Sept. 5
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Air Command "East ".
The report noted: "During the day, the air defense units of the " East " air command in Kharkiv region disarmed two unmanned aerial vehicles that were carrying out aerial reconnaissance of objects.
In its turn the Air Command "South" reported:"On September 05 at about 3 p.m. in the sky over the Kherson region by forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the Air Command "South" another Russian drone "Orlan-10", which the occupants tried to conduct air reconnaissance for fire adjustment, was liquidated.
Destroy, beat - clear our homeland sky!".