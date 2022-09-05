Vereshchuk: We demand a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women and children from areas around ZNPP

People living around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant appeal to Reintegration Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories for help.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported in telegram of Reintegration Ministry.

"The situation around Europe's largest nuclear power plant continues to be tense because of constant shelling by the Russian army. In particular, the shelling today provoked a fire and a blackout of its last power unit. Civilians from surrounding settlements want to evacuate as quickly as possible," the Deputy Prime Minister said, answering questions from journalists during a broadcast on the French television channel LCI

"People are turning to us en masse for help - they are trying to leave the dangerous territory. We are once again appealing to the Russian Federation to give us a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children, the elderly!" - urged the Official.

She noted that Russia officially refuses to provide such corridors.

"However, Ukraine will not stop trying to help its citizens leave for safer places," Vereshchuk stressed.