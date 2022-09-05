Russia is building two new plants to repair armored vehicles

Russian occupiers lack the capacity to repair armored vehicles damaged during fighting in Ukraine. They have to create new companies.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax.

On September 2, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on creation of two new armored plants under the Russian Defense Ministry.

The main purpose of the institutions is defined as "repair of armored weapons and equipment, automotive equipment in favor of defense".

Watch more: Ukrainian tank shoots up positions of Russian invaders under fire of enemy mortars. VIDEO