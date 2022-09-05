G7 concerned about bill #7654: "Creates uncertainty around procedures for selecting leadership of key anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine"
G7 ambassadors on Monday expressed concern about Bill 7654, which would remove a requirement for director of a National Anti-Corruption Bureau not to cooperate with or be a member of political parties.
It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to G7 ambassadors' address in Twitter.
"G7 Ambassadors, as long-time supporters of the fight against corruption, are concerned about Bill #7654, which we are closely monitoring: it creates legal risks and uncertainty around the procedures for selecting the leadership of key Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions," the statement said.
It should be reminded, that "Servants of the people" passed through a committee of the Verkhovna Rada a bill that will derail the competition for the director of the NABU, there will be more shame than during the competition for the head of the SAP.