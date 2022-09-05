G7 concerned about bill #7654: "Creates uncertainty around procedures for selecting leadership of key anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine"

G7 ambassadors on Monday expressed concern about Bill 7654, which would remove a requirement for director of a National Anti-Corruption Bureau not to cooperate with or be a member of political parties.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to G7 ambassadors' address in Twitter.

"G7 Ambassadors, as long-time supporters of the fight against corruption, are concerned about Bill #7654, which we are closely monitoring: it creates legal risks and uncertainty around the procedures for selecting the leadership of key Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions," the statement said.

Read more: "Servants of people" passed through committee of Verkhovna Rada draft law that would disrupt competition for director of NABU, there will be more shame than during competition for head of SAPO, - Shabunin

It should be reminded, that "Servants of the people" passed through a committee of the Verkhovna Rada a bill that will derail the competition for the director of the NABU, there will be more shame than during the competition for the head of the SAP.