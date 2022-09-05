During September 5, Russians shelled five communities in Sumy, firing 39 shells and mines - Zhivitsky

On September 5, Russian occupants repeatedly shelled Sumy region. Military administration recorded hits on two communities.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in telegram by the Head of the OVA Dmytro Zhivitsky.

"Today during the day Russians carried out 6 attacks on the border communities of the Sumy region, during which 39 "arrivals" from SAU and mortars were recorded, as well as 2 rounds of small arms fire.

The following communities came under Russian fire: Seredyno-Budska, Esmanska, Shalyginska, Miropilska, and Novoslobidska.

Fortunately there were no casualties," he noted.

