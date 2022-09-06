In southern direction, AFU destroyed 86 occupiers, 4 warehouses and one Russian K-52 helicopter, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military continued to inflict powerful blows on the Russian occupiers. The AFU destroyed 4 warehouses and one enemy K-52 helicopter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

It is noted that the aviation attacked enemy positions, logistics, command, and strongholds 18 times during the combat day.

"In the area of Novohrihorivka, during an attempt to attack our positions, fire was opened to damage and destroy an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter. In the area of Andriivka, the air defense forces destroyed two Kh-59 missiles," the OC "South" points out.

Missile and artillery units completed 370 fire missions to destroy the enemy's air defenses, areas of concentration of forces and means, electronic warfare stations and pontoon crossings near Dariivka and along the Kakhovka HPP.

"Fire control of crossings across the Dnipro River is systematic and effective," the military emphasizes.

The confirmed losses of the occupiers on September 5 are:

86 soldiers;

4 tanks;

12 units of armored vehicles;

4 Msta-B and Msta-C 152 caliber howitzers;

3 guns of 152 caliber "Giatsint-B" and "Giatsint-C";

communication station;

anti-tank missile complex.

In addition, the AFU liquidated 4 enemy ammunition depots in the Beryslav, Kherson, and Bashtan districts.

