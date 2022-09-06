At night, Russians shelled Nikopol district with "Hrad" three times, 20 high-rise and 11 private buildings, kindergartens, and two lyceums were damaged, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupying troops covered the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrads" three times.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Nikopol district was shelled again at night... Russian occupation forces shelled with "Hrad" district three times.

Residential blocks were hit in Nikopol. Two people were injured - a man and a woman. They are hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate," he wrote.

It is noted that 20 high-rise buildings and 11 private buildings were damaged in the city. One house was destroyed. Enemy shells hit a kindergarten, two lyceums, a center for technical creativity, and a sports club. Several gas pumps and cars were mutilated in the city.

Several power lines were also affected. More than 2,000 families are without electricity. Emergency crews are already working.

In the Marhanets community, there were no casualties or damage.

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery twice during night, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS













