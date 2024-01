On the morning of September 6, Russian troops hit Kryvy Rih with missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Rocket strikes on Kryvy Rih. We are staying in shelters," he wrote.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih