Russia is buying millions of artillery shells from North Korea, - New York Times

Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and missiles from North Korea, a sign that global sanctions have severely limited its supply chains and forced Moscow to turn to rogue states for military supplies.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by The New York Times with reference to US intelligence data.

"U.S. government officials said Russia's decision to reach out to Iran, and now North Korea, is a sign that sanctions and export controls imposed by the United States and Europe are harming Moscow's ability to obtain supplies for its military," the publication noted.

In addition to short-range missiles and artillery shells, the Russian Federation may try to purchase other equipment from North Korea in the future, the unnamed American official said.

