In morning, Air Force of Ukraine shot down five X-101 cruise missiles and Ka-52 helicopter of occupiers

The Air Force of Ukraine shot down one Ka-52 helicopter of the occupiers and five of six precision missiles fired from the Caspian Sea this morning.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On September 6, around 8:00 a.m., in the south and east of the country, units of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed five out of six Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS aircraft from the Caspian Sea region," the message reads.

In addition, today the unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed the Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter of the Russian occupiers.

Read more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 enemy UAVs in Kherson region and shot down X-59 missile over Mykolaiv region