At night, Russian military shelled Bashtanka in Mykolaiv region, as result of hitting grain warehouse, fire broke out, - Kim

At night, the enemy shelled the Mykolaiv region, hitting a farm grain warehouse.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of September 6, around 01:00 a.m., there were shellings in the vicinity of the village of Yavkino. They hit a grain warehouse of a farm. As a result, a fire broke out. There are no casualties, information on the damage is being clarified," he said.

Kim also emphasized that the shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of Bereznehuvate continues. Information on damage and victims is being clarified.

