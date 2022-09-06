There has been certain advance of AFU in Luhansk region, - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders advanced several hundred meters deep into the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"We have gained several hundred meters even since yesterday, which our military controls. Attacks were repulsed and there were some small advances, our defenders were entrenched there," he said.

Also, Haidai added, there was "bavovna" on the territory of various buildings occupied by the occupiers.

"These are BK warehouses, equipment, and personnel. Over the past week, the Russians lost 400 personnel in various places and about a hundred pieces of equipment that were there. I hope that in the near future we will hear more good news from our defenders," said the head of the RMA.

