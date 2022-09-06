Russia earned more from sale of oil, gas and coal than it spent on war with Ukraine

Russia still receives record revenues from energy sales that far exceed its spending on the war against Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a study by the Finnish Energy and Clean Air Research Center (CREA), Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

In particular, Russia's revenues from oil, gas, and coal exports in the first six months of the full-scale war against Ukraine amounted to about 158 billion euros, which far exceeds the costs of the invasion, which are estimated at 100 billion euros.

The European Union was the largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, paying the aggressor country 85 billion euros, followed by China with 35 billion euros.

Among the EU countries, Germany became the largest client of Russia, which paid 19 billion euros. This made it the second largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in the world after China.

Despite the drop in energy exports, Russia is "still making record profits" from fossil fuels, CREA analyst Laurie Millivirta notes.

"To combat this, governments should introduce tariffs or price caps on imports from Russia and accelerate energy conservation measures.

First of all, it is necessary to reduce the consumption of oil and gas by accelerating the use of clean energy and electrification with the help of heat pumps and electric cars," Millivirta emphasized.