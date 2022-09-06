After powerful explosion, occupied Enerhodar was cut off, - Mayor
A powerful explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Enehrodar, after which the city lost electricity and water supply.
This was reported by Mayor Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET informs.
"At 12:20 p.m. today, the residents of Enerhodar reported that a powerful explosion rang out in the city. After that, the electricity and water supply went out in Energodar at the same time. The circumstances of the event are currently being investigated," said the head of the city.
At the same time, the propaganda publication TASS confirmed the explosion and blamed it on the AFU.