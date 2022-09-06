Ukraine’s international reserves began to grow in August, - NBU

Foreign exchange receipts to the government’s accounts at the National Bank of Ukraine in August amounted to 4.79 billion dollars. Thus, Ukraine’s international reserves increased by 13.6% in August and amounted to 25.4 billion dollars on September 1.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.

It is noted that the reserves increased against the background of moderate debt payments of the country in foreign currency and smaller interventions of the National Bank on the sale of foreign currency.

In general, during August, the dynamics of international reserves were determined, in particular, by foreign exchange receipts to the government's accounts at the National Bank, which in August amounted to 4.79 billion dollars.

At the same time, the total volume of government payments for servicing and repayment of the state debt in foreign currency amounted to 171.9 million dollars.

Of them, 165.4 million dollars. The USA is directed to servicing and repaying the debt to international creditors and 6.5 million dollars - for DSLB service.

In addition, Ukraine paid 221.1 million dollars to the International Monetary Fund of the USA.

As UNIAN reported, Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 2% in July and amounted to $22.385 billion as of August 1, 2022.