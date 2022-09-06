Occupiers want to "mobilize" in Mariupol. Men, evacuate, - Andryushchenko

The Russians want to conduct "mobilization" in occupied Mariupol and send men of mobilization age to their deaths.

This was reported by the city mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"An instruction has been received from the Donetsk leadership to urgently update the military registration in the Mariupol district. Moreover, such a protocol order has been put on paper. This means that at least the Mangush district is already waiting for official mobilization during September. According to our data, the same instruction has been received in Mariupol, however, the implementation has been postponed for two weeks. That is, approximately on the 20th of September, Mariupol and the district will expect the first wave of mobilization," he wrote.

Andryushchenko called on men who may fall under "mobilization" due to their age to evacuate until the occupiers impose a travel ban.

"Any way in any direction. Don't let yourself be turned into cannon fodder," writes the mayor's advisor.

Read more: Ukraine’s international reserves began to grow in August, - NBU