We will do everything to move to negotiations on joining EU in 2023, - Shmyhal

The Ukrainian state will do everything possible to move to the negotiation process for membership in the European Union next year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal writes about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the political power and Ukrainian society are united in the movement towards the EU, Ukraine has currently fulfilled almost 70% of the Association Agreement.

"We intend to fulfill the seven conditions of the European Commission in the status of a candidate. We will do everything possible to move to the negotiation process regarding membership next year," Shmyhal noted.

He also emphasized that Russia is waging a criminal war not only against Ukraine, but also a hybrid war against Europe.

Read more: Ukraine has fulfilled almost 70% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU and is waiting for clarity on next steps, - Stefanishyna

"Gas and oil blackmail, disinformation and cyberattacks, food and migration crises — all this is due to the deliberate actions of Russia. Only united will we be able to win this war and defend the principles of democracy and freedom. During the visit to Brussels, we saw this understanding in European leaders", - added the head of government.

He expressed confidence that European partners will stand with Ukraine until its victory.