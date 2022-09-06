European Commission proposes to completely suspend Agreement on simplification of visa regime with Russian Federation

The European Commission has officially made a proposal to completely suspend the Agreement on visa facilitation between the EU and Russia.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the EC.

The proposal to suspend the agreement would put an end to all simplifications for Russian citizens applying for a short-term visa to the Schengen area. Instead, the general rules of the Visa Code will apply.

In practice, for Russian applicants this will mean:

Higher visa fee: The fee will increase from €35 to €80 for all applicants.

Extended processing time: the standard deadline for consulates to make a decision on visa applications will increase from 10 to 15 days. This period can be extended up to a maximum of 45 days in individual cases when additional consideration of the application is required.

More restrictive rules on multiple entry visas: Applicants will no longer have easy access to visas valid for multiple entries into the Schengen area.

Longer list of supporting documents: Applicants will be required to provide a full list of supporting documents at the time of visa application.

"A country like Russia, which is waging a war of aggression, should not claim visa facilitation as long as it continues its destructive foreign policy and military aggression against Ukraine, showing complete disregard for the rules-based international order," the statement said.

The European Commission added that the EU will remain open to certain categories of Russian visa applicants traveling with the main purposes, including family members of EU citizens, journalists, dissidents and representatives of civil society.

The EU Council must now consider and adopt the proposal to suspend the agreement. Once adopted, the decision will enter into force on the second day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Russia will be notified of the suspension decision no later than 48 hours before it takes effect.