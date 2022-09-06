IAEA presented report on results of mission at ZNPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) presented a report on the results of an inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar. Since March, the object has been under the control of the Russian occupation forces, which worries not only the Ukrainian authorities, but also the world community.

A 52-page report titled "Nuclear Safety and Safeguards in Ukraine. Second Summary Report of the Director General" was published on the IAEA website.

Members of the mission confirmed that Russia has deployed "military personnel, vehicles and equipment at various locations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including several military cargo trucks on the first floor of the turbine halls in power units 1 and 2."

Also, the IAEA mission noted the presence of the Rosatom expert group, which, as the Russian side told them, "provides advice on nuclear safety, security and actions to the management of ZNPP."

"The IAEA believes that the presence of Rosatom's senior technical staff may lead to interference in the normal work of operational management and create potential friction in the context of the decision-making process," the report states.

It is also mentioned that the presence of Russians at the ZNPP had a negative impact on the station's Ukrainian staff, who are in "extremely stressful conditions".

In its recommendations, the IAEA calls for an immediate end to any shelling of the station to avoid further damage, which requires "the consent of all relevant parties". At the same time, it is not indicated who is carrying out the shelling.

The organization's experts also call for the removal of "all vehicles that can interfere with the operation of safety systems and equipment" from the territory of the ZNPP, as well as to create proper working conditions for the personnel.

A separate recommendation concerns the "immediate creation of a nuclear protection zone" around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in which the IAEA is ready to assist.

"The situation in Ukraine is unprecedented. For the first time, an armed conflict is ongoing on the territory of a large nuclear installation," the report's conclusions emphasize the threat of a potential nuclear conflict.