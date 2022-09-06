List of MPs, contrary to international obligations of Ukraine, supported bill number 7654 on limiting the powers of NABU

The list of MPs from Committee on organization of state power, local government, regional development and urban development, which supported bill 7654 on unification of requirements for heads of certain state bodies, which undermines the independence of the NABU, was published.

It was reported in Facebook, by Main Editor Censor.NЕТ, Yuriy Butusov.

"The list of people's deputies of the Committee on State Power, which contrary to many years of promises and guarantees of Ukraine, statements and appeals of our Western allies and after N G7, put to vote the bill 7654 on limiting the powers of the NABU:

Servant of the People faction:

Olena Shulyak (chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction), Vitaly Bezgin, Vitaly Voytsekhovsky, Oleg Dunda, Volodymyr Ivanov, Oleksandr Kachura, Alexander Lytviyov, Vyacheslav Rublev, Andriy Strikharsky, Andrey Klochko (author of the bill, on which the NABU case is also brought).

OPZJ faction (representing an allegedly banned party):

Tetiana Plachkova.

Group " Trust":

Larysa Bilozir, Vladislav Polyak.

Group "For the Future":

Vyktor Myalyk.

These people do not care about all the obligations of Ukraine, about the fight against corruption, for them the protection of Tatarov and any inadequate whims of the Presidential Office are more important than the state interests, even in times of war.

Let's now poke the whole career of these gentlemen and ladies in this shameful decision, which they are trying to stretch out to keep the representatives of the authorities, who are being investigated by the NABU, from responsibility. Do not talk after that about your integrity and state interests, you do not have them - you are capable of anything, if someone raises their voice on you a little bit at the Bankova.

I wonder if the "Servants" will dare to vote for this with the support of the pro-Russian OPZJ. Let's make everyone public," he said.