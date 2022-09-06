Kuleba: Election of Liz Truss as British Prime Minister indicates a continuation of Johnson’s hardline policies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that election of Liz Truss to head Britain’s Conservative Party and her subsequent posting as Prime Minister means that Britain’s tough policy towards Russia will continue.

"This means the continuation of Boris Johnson's policy, because Mrs. Truss, as British Foreign Secretary, was a staunch ally of Johnson, and in the Ukrainian issue she took the toughest pro-Ukrainian and pro-European position possible. Therefore, her election means the continuation of a tough policy and the most comprehensive support of our state in the confrontation with Russian aggression," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy also noted that Truss is "...a very nice person to talk to and a real leader".

"She's really tough on decision-making and implementation. In this respect, she is a model of high organization and efficiency. Once she makes a decision, even if it is extremely tough, she will ensure that it is implemented," Kuleba stressed.

He also added that soon Truss will have her first telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, Kuleba did not name the exact time of the conversation, but specified that the call has already been agreed upon by both parties.

"The call will take place, there is an agreement. And I have no doubt that the visit (of Liz Truss - IF-U) to Kiev will also take place," summed up the head of the Ukrainian diplomacy.

It should be recalled, that today, 6 September, Elizabeth Truss was elected to the position of Prime Minister of Great Britain.